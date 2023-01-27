Geneva police reports for: Jan. 12-24, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Juan A. Nunez-Chaires, 47, of the 1400 block of Hill Road, Geneva, was charged Jan. 15 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. According to the report, Nunez-Chaires and the victim were arguing, he pushed her, and she then fell down a flight of stairs.

• Victoriano Ramirez Mendoza, 27, of the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive, West Chicago, was charged Jan. 22 with driving under the influence, speeding, possession of alcohol in a vehicle and not having a driver’s license ever issued. In the same incident Juan Gonzalez, 35, of the same address, was charged with possession of alcohol in a vehicle and urinating in public.

• Michael D. Covert, 33, of the 100 block of West York Avenue, West Chicago, was charged Jan. 24 with driving under the influence, driving on an unsafe tire and having an expired registration.

• Michael T. Bouwman, 48, of the 6N200 block of Riverside Drive, St. Charles Township was charged Jan. 20 with violating an order of protection in place in the 100 block of North Third Street, Geneva.

• Josiah R. Berkeland, 20, of the 3400 block of Winding Meadow Lane, Geneva, was charged Jan. 20 with possession of tobacco underage, driving an uninsured vehicle and speeding 41 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone.

• Matthew R. Williams, 18, of the 2100 block of Pepper Valley Drive, Geneva, was charged Jan. 10 with reckless driving, disobeying a traffic control signal, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, underage drinking, criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, unlawful tampering of a vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper registration display. Police were called to to a black Nissan that had crashed into a traffic signal at West State and South First streets at 1:10 a.m. The Nissan did not have a rear license plate. Williams told police he meant to press the brake but pressed the gas pedal instead when he hit the traffic signal.

• Madison N. McClain, 19, of the 500 block of Independence Drive, Aurora, was charged Jan. 12 with underage drinking, speeding , underage possession of tobacco and driving without headlights when required. Police stopped her black 2012 Nissan Altima at 1:12 a.m. in the 400 block of South Randall Road. Police noticed the car was traveling without headlights on and measured McClain’s speed at 65 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone.