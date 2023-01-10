January 10, 2023
Police Reports | Kane County Chronicle

Elburn police reports: Dec. 31, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Elburn Police Car. (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Brandon J. Ceh, 28, of the 700 block of South Cooper Road, New Lenox, was charged Dec. 31 with driving under the influence and speeding.

• Natasha R. Leone, 49, of the 1700 block of West Cortland Court, Addison, was charged Jan. 1 with felony disorderly conduct of a false 911 call by setting off the fire alarm at the Metra Station, 422 E. Railroad St.

