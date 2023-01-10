Elburn police reports: Dec. 31, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Brandon J. Ceh, 28, of the 700 block of South Cooper Road, New Lenox, was charged Dec. 31 with driving under the influence and speeding.

• Natasha R. Leone, 49, of the 1700 block of West Cortland Court, Addison, was charged Jan. 1 with felony disorderly conduct of a false 911 call by setting off the fire alarm at the Metra Station, 422 E. Railroad St.