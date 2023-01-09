Geneva police reports for: Nov. 23, 2022 - Jan. 5, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Serenity I Gonzalez III, 21, of the 200 block of West Kyra Lane, Cortland, was charged Jan. 4 with driving under the influence and speeding.

• Rene Sepulveda, 21, of the 600 block of Pleasant Place, Island Lake, was charged Jan. 5 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and having the driver’s view obstructed.

• Hector Santiago Hernandez, 48, of the 200 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged Jan. 5 with driving under the influence. Police were called to the 1100 block of Manchester Course at 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked with the engine running four about two hours. Police found Hernandez sleeping in the driver’s seat; the driver was unable to explain why he was parked there, reports stated.

• Angel Arevalo Estrada, 22, of the 1500 block of Roanoke Avenue, Aurora,was charged Dec. 26 with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Leston E. Davis, 43, of the 1400 block of Joshel Court, Geneva, was charged Nov. 23 with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident, driving too fast for conditions and felony aggravated DUI - driving without a license.