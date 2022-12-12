Elburn police reports: Dec. 3, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jose M. Ortiz, 27, of the 500 block of Henderson Avenue, Joliet, was charged Dec. 3 with driving under the influence, illegal transportation or possession of alcohol by a driver and improper lane usage on Route 47 and Hughes Road at 3:30 a.m. A passenger in the vehicle, Raul Perez, 27, of the 500 block Ohio Street, Joliet, was charged with illegal transportation or possession of alcohol by passenger in motor vehicle.