Geneva police reports for: Nov. 23-30, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Kathleen R. Turner, 54, of the 8600 block of South 85th Court, Hickory Hills, was charged Nov. 27 with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. Police were called to the 500 block of East State Street shortly after 7 p.m. in response to a report of a car that hit a fire hydrant.

• Kelly A. Piagnarelli, 39, of the 700 block of Downing Place, Geneva, was charged Nov. 27 with public intoxication.

• Matthew R. Fellows, 20, of the 400 block of Elmwood Drive, Aurora, was charged Nov. 30 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and speeding.

• Jose M. Brignoni, 64, of the 300 block of West Street, Geneva, was charged Nov. 23 with felony aggravated battery to an emergency medical technician. Brignoni allegedly spat at a paramedic who was treating him.

• Gina M. O’Brien, 32, of the 100 block of North Barton Trail, Batavia, was charged Nov. 24 with driving under the influence and speeding.

• Connor M. May, 18, of the 1000 block of Griffith Avenue, Elburn, was charged Nov. 25 with underage drinking, possession of marijuana and possession of tobacco by a minor. In the same incident, Jake R. Erickson, 18, of the 1200 block of Freedom Road, Elburn, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of tobacco by a minor. Also in the same incident, Kaley A. Barsic, 18, of the 500 block of South Elizabeth Street, Maple Park, was charged with possession of tobacco by a minor. Police found the three in a green 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse shortly after p.m. on the second floor the parking deck at 597 S. Third St.