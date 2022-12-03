Batavia police reports for: Nov. 16-30, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A catalytic converter valued at $150 was reported stolen Nov. 16 from Cast Aluminum Solutions, 1310 Kingsland Drive, Batavia.

• Mariah R. Walker, 27, of the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue, St. Charles, was charged Nov. 22 with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Oscar A. Munoz, 50, of the 1N200 block of Ridgeland Avenue, West Chicago, was arrested Nov. 24 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Charles D. Ryan, 51, of the 1600 block of Harbor Avenue, Calumet City, was charged Nov. 17 with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing identification and possession of drug paraphernalia. In the same incident, Susi M. Argudin, 50, of the 0-99 block of East Broadway Street, Larksville, Pa., was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also charged was Kelvin M. Greenfield, 56, of the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue, Chicago, with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, driving with a registration that has been canceled, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving with one headlight.

• Daniel E. Guerrero, 45, of the 0-99 block of Mayflower Drive, Batavia, was arrested Nov. 24 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Daniella M. Weinert, 20, of the 200 block of Preston Avenue Elgin, was arrested Nov. 25 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Three checks valued at more than $500 were reported stolen Nov. 26 from a mailbox in the 500 block of Republic Road.

• Copper wire valued at $3,000 was reported stolen in a burglary Nov. 28 from Emagine Batavia, 550 N. Randall Road.

• Two full propane tanks valued at $230 were reported stolen Nov. 28 from Blue Peak Tents, 1071 Kingsland Drive. The propane cage was cut.

• Michael S. Weeks, 41, of the 100 block of North First Street, Elburn was arrested Nov. 28 on a Batavia warrant on a charge of electronic harassment to disrupt service.

• Kevin L. McDade, 57, of the 600 block of Concord Street, Aurora, was charged Nov. 28 with two counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence and misdemeanor driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and driving under the influence.

• Demetrius D. Stewart, 38, of the 1100 block of Sheffer Road, Aurora, was charged Nov. 29 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Stewart’s vehicle was clocked traveling at 73 mils an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 900 block of South Kirk Road.

• Nina S. Busse, 18, of the 800 block of Victoria Drive, Montgomery, was charged Nov. 29 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• A unit at Lifetime Storage, 500 N. Kirk Road, Batavia, was reported burglarized Nov. 30 of a camera, television and vacuum, altogether valued at $870.