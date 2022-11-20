Geneva police reports for: Nov. 11-14, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jennifer A. Downing, 53, of the 100 block of Logan Avenue, Geneva, was charged Nov. 11 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Terrance I. Cortez, 55, of the 2800 block of 29th Avenue, Rock Island, was Nov. 14 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, which occurred in the 2000 block of Bent Tree Drive, Geneva.