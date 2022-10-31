Elburn police reports: Sept. 19-Oct. 20, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Emma K. Brinks, 28, of the 1500 block of Independence Court, St. Charles, was charged Oct. 20 with possession of a controlled substance and illegal transportation or possession of alcohol by passenger.

• Chinetta T. Bennett, 21, of the 1600 block of Grove Street, Aurora, was charged Oct. 13 with obstructing identification and driving with a suspended license.

• Trevor A Banks, 50, of the 200 block of Maple Street, Sugar Grove, was charged Sept. 19 with domestic battery.