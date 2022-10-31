October 31, 2022
Elburn police reports: Sept. 19-Oct. 20, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
Elburn Police Car. (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Emma K. Brinks, 28, of the 1500 block of Independence Court, St. Charles, was charged Oct. 20 with possession of a controlled substance and illegal transportation or possession of alcohol by passenger.

• Chinetta T. Bennett, 21, of the 1600 block of Grove Street, Aurora, was charged Oct. 13 with obstructing identification and driving with a suspended license.

• Trevor A Banks, 50, of the 200 block of Maple Street, Sugar Grove, was charged Sept. 19 with domestic battery.

