Batavia police reports for: Oct. 6-12, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

•Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported the theft of a $1,000 money order machine on Oct. 6.

• A park bench was reported thrown into a marsh Oct. 11 at Big Wood Park, 1063 S. Raddant Road, Batavia.

• Hayden J. Hogan, 27, homeless, was arrested Oct. 11 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported graffiti Oct. 12 to a trailer and retaining wall done with spray paint.

• The former Old State Bank, 1978 W. Wilson St., currently unoccupied, was reported damaged Oct. 12 with black spray paint graffiti to a green generator.

• Alexus J. Simpson, 22, of the 7800 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago, was charged Oct. 12 with speeding 21 to 25 miles an hour over the limit. Simpson was clocked at 60 miles an hour in a 35-mph zone on South Batavia Avenue. Simpson was also charged with not having a valid driver’s license and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Selena Lopez, 27, of the 300 block of South Avenue, Aurora, was charged Oct. 9 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Samuel R.J. Colton, 24, of the 700 block of McKee Street, Batavia, was arrested Oct. 9 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• A dumpster behind 7-Eleven, 336 E. Wilson Street, Batavia, was reported Oct. 10 to be spray painted with graffiti.

• Three Halloween decorations valued at $345 were reported damaged Oct. 10 at a house in the 400 block of North College Street.

• Menard’s, 300 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported Oct. 5 the retail theft of an edger tool valued at $2,499.

• Seven catalytic converters were reported stolen Oct. 6 from First Student Charter Bus Service, 1311 N. Raddant Road, Batavia. The value of the converters was unknown.

• Two catalytic converters were reported stolen Oct. 6 from the Lawn Doctor, 1485 Louis Bork Drive, Batavia, valued at $3,000.

• Duke & Lee’s, 1451 Lathem St., Batavia, reported the theft on Oct. 6 of three catalytic converters of unknown value.

• One catalytic converted valued at $2,000 was reported stolen Oct. 6 from Victor Auto, 1485 Louis Bork Drive, Batavia.

• A dumpster in the 0-99 block of East Wilson Street was reported defaced Oct. 6 with light blue paint.

• A stop sign valued at $50 was reported stolen Oct. 6 from North Mallory Avenue, Batavia.

• A catalytic converter valued at $400 was reported stolen Oct. 7 from the parking lot at Batavia Apartments, 1235 E. Wilson St., Batavia, and $400 in damage was done to the vehicle in the process of cutting off the converter.