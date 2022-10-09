Geneva police reports for: Sept. 25-30, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Marvin I. Gomez-Mendez, 29, of the 1200 block of Kings Circle, West Chicago, was charged Sept. 25 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, driving with one headlight and driving without a license.

• Justin S. Kranicki, 24, of the 500 block of South Third Street, Geneva, was charged Sept. 30 with speeding, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• William W. Dula, 29, of the 300 block of Brittany Court, Geneva, was charged Sept. 24 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and disobeying a red light.

• John R. Boehm, 55, of the 600 block of East State Street, South Elgin, was charged Sept. 26 with driving under the influence and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver. Police found Boehm asleep in the driver’s seat of his car at the intersection of Crissey Avenue and Oak Street at 11:40 p.m. in responding to a wellness check, reports stated.