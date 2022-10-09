Batavia police reports for: Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Cowboy boots valued at $250 were reported stolen Sept. 29 from a house in the 1600 block of Fox Trail Drive, Batavia.

• Hobby Lobby, 421 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported Sept. 29 that $318.94 in art supplies were stolen.

• Firewood valued at $100 was reported stolen Sept. 29 from the 700 block of Illinois Avenue, Batavia.

• McDonald’s, 125 W. Wilson St., Batavia, reported Sept. 30 that there was graffiti on the garbage can and east side of the building.

• A resident of the 800 block of Rocksbury Court Batavia, reported Sept. 30 that someone opened a loan for $23,000 at US Bank and took out $9,000. The bank froze the account.

• Deandre J. Swanson, 28, of the 1400 block of Fairway Drive, Naperville, was arrested Sept. 30 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Oscar Retana-Moreno, 25, of the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Aurora, was charged Oct. 1 with driving under the influence, driving in the wrong lane, reckless driving, driving an uninsured vehicle, improper lane use and possession of a concealed weapon while under the influence.

• Lauren Moderson, 36, of the 1100 block of Foxglove Drive, Batavia, was charged Oct. 1 with driving under the influence, improper lane usage and failure to give information after striking property.

• A child’s bike valued at $250 was reported stolen Oct. 2 from the 2000 block of Wagner Road, Batavia.

• Shada Hardy, 30, of the 1200 block of East Wilson St., Batavia, was arrested Sept. 25 on a Batavia warrant for failure to appear in court.

• An electric wheelchair of unknown value was reported stolen Sept. 25 from Heritage Woods of Batavia, 1079 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

• A resident of the 700 block of Carlisle Road, Batavia, reported Sept. 25 of an attempted scam to purchase $650 in Target gift cards. The resident did not buy any gift cards.

• Jewelry valued at $4,800 was reported stolen Sept. 26 from a house in the 1200 block of Wind Energy Pass, Batavia. Taken were a pearl necklace, emerald and diamond ring and a diamond ring.

• Darius A. McCullough, 33, of the 1000 block of Lorlyn Cirlce, was charged Sept. 16 with felony aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Jonathan T. Neal, 22, of the 400 block of Weston Avenue, Aurora, was charged Oct. 4 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Neal’s car was clocked at 86 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• Shell Gas Station, 200 E. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia reported Oct. 4 that a bottle of alcohol valued at $26.99 was shoplifted.

• Camille F. Jenkins, 25, of the 1100 block of Lorlyn Circle, Batavia, was arrested Oct. 4 on a Batavia warrant on a charge of obstructing identification.

• Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported Oct. 4 that $431.90 in pharmaceutical products were shoplifted.

• Juan C. Chen, 24, of the 500 block of North Fourth Avenue, Batavia, was charged Oct. 5 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and not having a valid license. Chen’s vehicle was clocked at 70 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone in the 600 block of North Batavia Avenue.

• Victor A. Tindell, 59, of the 800 block of Midway Drive, Batavia, was charged March 28 with felony driving with a revoked license for the fourth to the ninth time, and misdemeanor charges of driving on a revoked license, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving with a suspended registration.