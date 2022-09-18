Elburn police reports: Sept. 3, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Christian S. Williams, 28, of the 400 block of Erickson Road, Elburn was charged Sept. 3 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and a taillight violation. His blood alcohol was measured at 0.179%, reports stated.

• Ronald L. Johnson Jr., 39, of the 700 block of Ridge Drive, Elburn, was charged Sept. 3 with domestic battery.