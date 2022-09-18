Batavia police reports for: Sept. 2-11, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jakob G. Dowling, 21, of the 3500 block of South 54th Street, Cicero, was arrested Sept. 13 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a retail theft charge.

• Two bottles of alcohol valued at $19.98 were reported shoplifted Sept. 11 from Walgreens, 122 W. Wilson St., Batavia.

• Roxen Perez, 39, of the 0-99 block of Oak Terrace Court, Batavia, was charged Sept. 2 with leaving the scene of a property damage crash, driving an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on East Wilson Street.

• Andre Borjon, 36, of the 2800 block of Alden Avenue, Yorkville, was charged Sept. 8 with speeding more tan 35 miles an hour over the limit. Police radar registered Borjon traveling at 95 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on South Randall Road.

• Target, 115 N. Randall Road, reported $477.80 in merchandise was stolen in a retail theft on Sept. 9.

• Hector I. Herrera Jr., 24, of the 800 block of Fifth Avenue, Aurora, was charged Sept. 10 with driving under the influence, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign and speeding.

• A wallet with $200 was reported stolen Sept. 10 at the Holmstad Assisted Living, 831 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia.

• Xander L. Montiel, 21, of the 0-99 block of Rocky Way, Montgomery, was arrested Sept. 10 on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a drunken driving charge.