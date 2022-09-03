Elburn police reports: Aug. 19-31, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• George R. P. Patrick, 46, of the 10N00 block of Burlington Road, Hampshire, was charged Aug. 30 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and disobeying a traffic control device. Patrick’s blood alcohol was measured at 0.168%, according to police.

• Oscar Chavez, 41 of the 400 block of Manor Place, Aurora, was charged Aug. 31 with illegal transportation of alcoholic liquor by driver and unlawful use of registration.

• Taron M. Delaney, 30, of the 300 block of East Kansas Street, Elburn, was charged Aug. 19 with aggravated battery, obstructing identification and resisting a police officer.

• Daniel J. Lamphier, 51, of the 800 block of Citizen Avenue, Elburn, was charged Aug. 19 with domestic battery.