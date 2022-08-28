Geneva police reports for: Aug. 13-20

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
• Gary I. Jaros, 47, of the 1200 block of Division Street, Geneva, was charged Aug. 18 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and failure to yield at a stop intersection.
• Jakob A. Zeimetz, 28, of the 700 block of East State Street, Geneva, was charged Aug. 19 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Katherine E. May, 42, of the 400 block of South Donald Avenue, Arlington Heights, was charged Aug. 20 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and driving without headlights when required.
• Kristen L. Marino, 51, of the 2600 block of Darfler Court, Aurora, was charged Aug. 13 with driving under the influence, unlawful possession of open liquor by a driver and improper lane use.