Geneva police reports for: Aug. 13-16, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Kristen L. Marino, 51, of the 2600 block of Darfler Court, Aurora, was charged Aug. 13 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, illegal transportation of open liquor by a driver and improper lane use.

• Augustin, J. Duran Garcia, 36, of the 800 block of Elizabeth Street, West Chicago, was charged Aug. 16 with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Police were called to the Comfort Inn, 1555 E. Fabyan Parkway, shortly before 8:30 p.m. in response to a report of a man being intoxicated, confrontational and yelling at people in the lobby.