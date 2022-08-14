Batavia police reports for: Aug. 4-10, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Brendan P. O’Brien, 19, of the 600 block of Sennett Street, Batavia, was charged Aug. 7 with speeding 26 to 35 miles an hour over the limit. O’Brien was clocked traveling 75 miles an hour in a 45 mile per hour zone on South Kirk Road.

• A vehicle was reported burglarized of tools and a backpack Aug. 8 while it was parked in the 500—600 block of North Van Buren Street. The tools were valued at $500 and a backpack valued at $100. A rear window, also valued at $500 to replace, was broken.

• A 2021 silver Chysler 300 rental car was reported stolen Aug. 4 from the 1300 block of East Wilson Street. The vehicle was located in Wheaton involved in a crash, the driver fled and Wheaton police are to follow up with victim.

• A resident of the 300 block of South Jackson Street reported Aug. 4 that he lost $3,620 in a scam to a caller claiming to be “gov loans.” He was given bar codes and told to go to Walmart and load money onto the card account and transfer funds, the report stated

• Sebashton M. Smith, 22, of the 2000 block of Best Place, Aurora, was charged Aug. 4 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and driving with a suspended license. Smith’s speed was clocked at 83 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone in the 1600 block of South Randall Road.

• Paul R. Martin, 18, of the 0-99 block of Sunrise Lane, Algonquin, was charged Aug. 5 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and operating an uninsured vehicle. Martin’s vehicle was clocked at 63 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 500 block of South Randall Road.

• A Playstation headset valued at and its charging stand, valued at $150, were reported stolen Aug. 9 from the 0-200 block of North Van Nortwick Avenue, Batavia.

• Hollie J. Byrne, 18, of the 100 block of Keck Avenue, Montgomery, was charged Aug. 9 with speeding 26 miles an hour to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Police measured Byrne’s speed at 57 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 1000 bloc of East Wilson Street, Batavia.

• Lewis Johnson II, 20, of the 700 block of North Prairie Street, Batavia, was charged Aug. 9 with speeding 26 miles an hour to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Police measured Johnson’s speed at 74 miles an hour in 45-mph zone in the 1100 block of South Kirk Road, Batavia.

• Rachael J. McCormick, 48, of the 2700 block of Duncan Lane, Batavia, was arrested on a Batavia warrant Aug. 10 for failure to appear in court on charges of speeding 25-34 miles an hour over the limit and for a revoked registration.

• Erik Altamirano, 18, of the 500 block of Lakelawn Boulevard, Aurora, was charged Aug. 10 with speeding 26 miles an hour to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Police measured Altamirano’s speed at 80 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone in the 1500 block of South Randall Road, Batavia.