Sugar Grove Police Reports: March 1-April 8

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Sugar Grove reports were released following a Freedom of Information Act request.

• Michael J. Lloyd, 28, of the 200 block of Route 47, Elburn, was charged March 25 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, unlawful possession of marijuana and improper taillights. According to police reports, Lloyd’s orange Nissan was clocked at 76 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway south of Rolling Oaks Road shortly after 12 a.m. without illuminated taillights. A breath sample resulted in a blood alcohol content reading of 0.097%, the report stated.

• Amaury Rodriguez, 30, of the 5000 block of West 24th Place, Cicero, was arrested April 8 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of speeding 35 or more miles an hour over the posted speed limit. Rodriguez was also charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving an uninsured vehicle and not having a valid registration.

• Christopher G. Bailey, 41, of the 100 block of Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged March 21 with misdemeanor battery, resisting a police officer, assault and disorderly conduct. According to the police report, Bailey was intoxicated and fighting with another person, then became aggressive with paramedics and police, swearing and making threats to kill the officer.

• Braulio Flores,35, of the 1800 block of Irene Road, Sandwich, was charged March 19 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, driving with expired plates and driving an uninsured vehicle. His passenger,Timothy D. Gardner, 54, of the 0-99 block of Hickory Lane, Sandwich, was charged with possession of open liquor by a passenger.

• Michael A. Lauerman, 25, of the 1300 block of Monomoy Street, Aurora, was charged March 20 with driving under the influence, improper lane use and unlawful transportation of open alcohol. Police were notified of a red Toyota Camry that had driven into oncoming traffic in the area of eastbound Route 30 from Dugan Road shortly before 8 a.m.

• Julia M. Aquino, 39, of the 0-99 block of South Main Street, Sugar Grove, was charged March 20 with disorderly conduct. According to the police report, Aquino left her clothes in washers at Village Laundry, 91 Sugar Lane to pick up dinner for her children. When she returned, a man had begun unloading the unattended machines and Aquino allegedly began yelling obscenities at him because he was touching her clothes, the report stated.

• Daniel P. Fabis, 67, of the 200 block of St. James Parkway, Sugar Grove, was charged March 20 with driving under the influence, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, improper lane use and no valid insurance. Police were alerted to Fabis from a report of a car in a ditch on Route 56 near Golfview Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Police found Fabis standing outside of the car holding a pizza box.

• Baylee M. Molitor, 24, of the 100 block of Arbor Avenue, Sugar Grove, was charged March 2 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and operating a vehicle in an unsafe manner. Police were responding to a report at 9 p.m. of a black Nissan Altima being driven on its rims on Sugar Grove Parkway. Police tracked the rim marks to the Nissan, which was stopped on Arbor Avenue with its passenger side tires destroyed and rims damaged, according to the police report.

• Omar Martell-Terres, 31, of the 500 block of Carriage Drive, West Chicago, was charged March 6 with driving under the influence, speeding and driving with a suspended license.

• Ronald H. Hilt Jr., 50, of the 400 block of South Central Avenue, Paris, was charged March 6 with driving under the influence, improper lane use and transportation of open liquor by a driver. Police were called to Galena Boulevard and Capitol Drive at 1:45 p.m. in response to a report of a car hitting a house. Police found a white GMC Terrain that had entered the southeast corner of a townhouse. Police told six people in the house to get out so the roof did not fall on them, because the GMC had hit a supporting wall. Hilt told police he fell asleep. Police later found two opened Miller Lite beer cans on the floor board by the gas pedal, the report stated.

• Jeremy L. King, 39, of the 800 block of Lakeview Drive, Paducah, Ky., was charged March 9 with violating an order of protection and speeding 26 to 34 miles over the speed limit. His companion, Terri F. Doughten, 25, of the 900 block of Mill Creek Road, Troy, Tenn., was charged in the same incident with unlawful use of a weapon. Police clocked a white Ford F-150 on Route 56 traveling 82 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone, eventually stopping the car at Municipal Drive and U.S. 30. The order of protection was issued by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office and the protected party was King’s passenger. She told police she had a pistol, but had no license to carry a concealed weapon in Illinois.

• Luis M. Delgado, 39, of the 3400 block of Pecos Circle, Montgomery, was arrested March 1 on a DuPage County warrant. Delgado was also charged with driving with a revoked license, improper lane use and failure to report an accident.