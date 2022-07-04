Geneva police reports for: June 22-27

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Nicole L. Stanley, 40, of the 700 block of Edison Street, Geneva, was charged June 27 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and unlawful transportation or possession of alcohol by a driver.

• Lauren N. Vago, 39, of the 300 block of South Fordham Avenue, Aurora, was charged June 22 with disorderly conduct - harassment through electronic means.

• Heather A. Kastor, 43, of the 1000 block of Stonewood Glen Drive, Geneva, was charged June 25 with driving under the influence, driving in the wrong lane and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Peyton A. Coombs, 24, of the 1400 block of Keim Circle, Geneva, was charged June 22 with driving under the influence and improper lane use.