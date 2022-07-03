Batavia police reports for: June 21-29

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Giovanni Canale, 52, of the 1N200 block of Kirk Road, Geneva Township, was charged June 25 with livestock running at large. The sheriff’s office received a complaint of goats running loose north of AmStar 1501 E. State St., Geneva. A deputy gave Canale a notice to appear in court. Canale had already been cited on June 7 for livestock running at large.

• An orange landline phone valued at $40 was reported stolen June 27 from Batavia Liquor, 1804 Mill St., Batavia.

• Dylan S. Earnest, 29, homeless, was arrested June 28 at 7-Eleven, 336 E. Wilson St., Batavia, on a Kane County warrant on charges of aggravated battery on a police officer and a DeKalb Count warrant for failure to appearing court on charges of possession of dangerous drugs.

• Miguel E. Kabbabe, 27, of the 2200 block of Oakridge Drive, Aurora, was charged June 29 with speeding 55 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on Hubbard Avenue, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

• Jaquan D. McGowan, 19, of the 1600 block of Coolidge Avenue, Aurora, was charged June 29 with speeding 55 miles an hour in a 35-mph zone in the 1200 block of Brandywine Circle, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

• Hobby Lobby, 421 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported June 29 that items valued at $4,908.32 had been shoplifted from the store.

• Nicholas M. Johnson, 23, of the 1100 block of Millview Drive, Batavia, was charged June 29 with possession of marijuana in an unsealed container in a vehicle.

• Bernabe B. Ceja, 61, of the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street, West Chicago, was charged June 29 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. According to reports, Ceja’s vehicle was clocked at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 1800 block of East Fabyan Parkway.

• Miguel E. Lezama-Lopez, 37, of the 1200 block of Gates Street, West Chicago, was arrested June 21 on a Batavia warrant on charges of retail theft.

• Andre T. Badalamenti, 23, of the 1800 block of Candelight Circle, Montgomery, was charged June 21 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Badalamenti was clocked traveling 80 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on South Randall Road, Batavia.

• A terra cotta flower pot valued at $150 was reported damaged June 21 in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Batavia.

• Huriah J. Stephensson, 33, of the 29W500 block of Country Ridge Drive, Warrenville, was charged June 21 with speeding 75 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on South Randall Road, Batavia, and driving with a suspended license.

• Antonio Rodriguez IV, 20, of the 400 block of Robinhood Drive, Aurora, was charged June 22 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Rodriguez was clocked traveling 78 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 1600 block of South Kirk Road.