Geneva police reports for: May 22-June 2

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Marcellis A. Hardison, 21, of the 7N100 block of Medinah Road, Medinah, was charged June 2 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, failure to dim headlights, driving without a valid license and driving an uninsured vehicle. A patrol officer noticed a vehicle traveling south on Randall Road approaching Williamsburg Avenue shortly after midnight with high beam headlights on. The officer flashed the squad car’s brights briefly to signal the driver to drop or dim their headlights, but the driver, later identified as Hardison, continued without dimming the headlights, the report stated.

• Gavin I. Andre, 18, of the 4100 block of Landing Drive, Aurora, was charged May 28 with unlawful possession of marijuana and a warning for driving 60 miles an hour in a 45 mph zone in the 1100 block of South Randall Road, Geneva. His passenger, Aireon A. Yescas, 20, of the 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane, North Aurora, was also charged with possession of marijuana.

• Elisa L. Hill, 26, of the 700 block Brook Street, Elgin, was charged May 22 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, driving with only one headlight on and driving on a suspended license.

• Drakir S. Cooper, 31, of the 1400 block of Twombly Road, DeKalb, was charged May 26 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and speeding 40 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone in the 500 block of East State Street, Geneva.