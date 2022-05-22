Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: May 4-18

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jose A. Aca-Lozano, 20, of the 42W100 block of Hughes Road, was charged May 10 with driving under the influence and transportation of open liquor by a driver. Deputies were called to the 40W300 block of Hughes Road at 8:45 p.m. for the crash of a white Ford Ranger that went off the road and struck a utility pole and a tree. Aca-Lozano complained of head and chest pain and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. According to the sheriff’s report, the Ford Ranger was traveling fast, veered to the left, hit a ditch, went airborne for about 20 feet before hitting the pole and the tree, totaling the vehicle and leaving some residences without electricity.

• Arraton C. Denton Jr., 32, of the 8000 block of Dobson Avenue, Chicago, was charged May 11 with felony manufacture or delivery of more than 500 grams but less than 2,000 grams of marijuana and possession of marijuana 100 to 200 grams of marijuana. Deputies pulled Denton’s 2019 black Jeep Cherokee over on I-88 near Route 56 shortly after 5 p.m. because it had dark window tint, no front license plate and it was following a semi truck too closely, according to reports. Denton was released on recognizance bond and is to appear in court June 8.

• Nicole M. Platteuw, 31, of the 800 block of Simon Court, Geneva, was charged May 10 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and improper lane use. Platteuw’s blood alcohol was measured at 0.255%, the report stated.

• Susan L. Duewell, 44, of the 7N400 block of Snyder Road, Maple Park, was charged May 18 with selling liquor to a minor. Deputies were at Chuck’s Bar and Grill, 47W739 Route 64. Virgil Township, as part of county-wide liquor compliance checks, when Duewell, a bartender, allegedly sold a bottle of Miller Lite beer to an underage person without confirming the age, the report stated. Duewell has a court date of June 8.

• Judd J. Nilles, 53, of the 6N700 block of Tuscola Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged May 8 with disorderly conduct. According to sheriff’s reports, Nilles allegedly threatened a Lyft driver and punched the driver’s window.

• A resident of the 34W600 block of Elm Court, St. Charles Township, reported May 4 that she was the victim of fraud through Craigslist. The resident posted that she wanted to sell a piano for $600, and received a check for $3,950, with the extra money to be used to pay movers. She sent $2,000 back to the seller through Zelle; then was asked for an additional $1,280, which she also sent through Zelle. Then she was notified by her bank that the check had bounced.