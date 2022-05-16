Geneva police reports for: April 19-May 6

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Amie L. Mealman, 38, of the 200 block of Webster Street, Batavia, was charged May 6 with driving under the influence.

• Emilie Weinz Stander, 31, of the 100 block of South Jefferson Street, Batavia, was charged April 19 with violating an order of protection.

• Joshua J. Heard, 41, of the 800 block of Fifth Avenue, Geneva, was charged May 1 with driving under the influence.

• Catherine A. Tampir, 69, of the 0-99 block of Whispering Drive, Streamwood, was charged May 6 with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

• Garett R. Schweikhofer, 42, of the 100 block of Mayflower Drive, Batavia, was charged April 25 with violating an order of protection.