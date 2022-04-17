Batavia police reports for: March 27-April 9

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Claire M. Foss, 21, of the 0-99 block of South Prairie Street, Batavia, was charged March 27 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving without headlights on when required at 2:15 a.m. Foss posted her driver’s license as bond and is to appear in court April 20.

• Jonathan D. Dexheimer, 39, of Waterman, was charged April 1 with public indecency and disorderly conduct.

• Damage to drywall, doors, flooring, stair railing, cabinets and paint estimated at $2,000 was reported March 27 to a house in the 1500 block of Wind Energy Pass, Batavia.

• Six 35-gallon clay flowerpots valued at $600 were reported stolen March 28 from Mobil Service Station, 27 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia.

•A fire extinguisher was reported sprayed inside a vacant business in the 0-99 block March 29.

• Skin care products valued at $40 were reported stolen March 29 from the 700 block of South Batavia Avenue, Batavia.

• Several pairs of costume and gold earrings and a gold bracelet valued at $500 were reported stolen March 31 from a house in the 1200-1500 block of Pine Street. The theft occurred when someone came to the door misrepresenting themselves as working for the city water department, reports stated.

• A 750 ml bottle of Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Añjo tequila, valued at $179.99, was reported shoplifted March 31 from Batavia Liquor and Tobacco, 1894 Mill St., Batavia. Also taken were five cigars valued at $34.95.

• Fathi Awni Nayef Mislih,41, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was arrested April 9 on a warrant from DuPage County for failure to appear in court on traffic charges.

• Daniel T. Carey, 29, of the 2200 block of Moser Lane, Algonquin, was charged April 5 with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Cosme I. Ramos, 21, of the 600 block of Sherman Street, West Chicago, was charged April 5 with speeding 26 miles over, but less than 35 miles an hour over the speed limit and not having a valid license.

• Fredi Paxtian-Cagal, 34, of the 300 block of Ash Lane, Glen Ellyn, was charged April 5 with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving without insurance.

• Items valued at $360 were reported stolen March 22 from a vehicle in the parking lot of XSport Fitness, 81 N. Randall Road, Batavia. They included a backpack, laptop, calculator, purse, wallet and credit card.

• Christopher A. Scionti, 41, of the 1500 block of West State Street, Sycamore, was arrested March 23 on a Batavia warrant on a theft charge.