St. Charles police reports: February 14, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Possession and delivery of marijuana

St. Charles

Esteban Rodriguez, 20, of the 100 block of South 17th Street, St. Charles, was charged at 1:33 p.m. Feb. 3 with possession and delivery of marijuana.

Theft

• Jorge L. Arias, 51, of the 800 block of East Curtis Square, Geneva, was charged at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 25 with retail theft.

• Kyle J. Kliestik, 18, of the 19400 block of Newport Drive, Mokena, was charged at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 1 with retail theft.

DUI

• Sergio Pantoja, 55, of the 200 block of Hillside Avenue, Aurora, was charged at 7:36 p.m. Jan. 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

• Katelin M. Schmicker, 27, of the 900 block of Sorrel Court, Carol Stream, was charged at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 28 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving on a suspended/revoked/canceled license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving on a suspended license for not having insurance.