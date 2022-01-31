August 08, 2022
St. Charles police reports: January 31, 2022

By Kane County Chronicle staff report

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Battery

• Grant David Heather, 32, of the 400 block of Beatrice Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 with domestic battery and obstructing a police officer.

• Ryan Michael Ward, 30, of the 1200 block of Lunt Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 11:13 p.m. Jan. 22 with domestic battery and obstructing and resisting a police officer.

Criminal damage to property

Cedric Abraham Arrington, 36, of the 300 block of Grand Ridge Road, St. Charles, was charged at 12:44 a.m. Jan. 19 with criminal damage to property.

Possession of a controlled substance

• Bradley Lewis Jarm, 37, of the 500 block of Prairie Street, St. Charles, was charged at 7:41 p.m. Jan. 6 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, following too closely while driving and driving on a suspended, revoked or cancelled license.

• Jack Herbert Caruso, 19, of the 100 block of Carrol Road, St. Charles, was charged at 10:56 p.m. Jan. 15 with possession of a controlled substance.

DUI

Michael Andrew Cholewiak, 21, of the 100 block of Brookside Drive, Glendale Heights, was charged at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane use.

