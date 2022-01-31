St. Charles police reports: January 31, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Battery

• Grant David Heather, 32, of the 400 block of Beatrice Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 with domestic battery and obstructing a police officer.

• Ryan Michael Ward, 30, of the 1200 block of Lunt Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 11:13 p.m. Jan. 22 with domestic battery and obstructing and resisting a police officer.

Criminal damage to property

Cedric Abraham Arrington, 36, of the 300 block of Grand Ridge Road, St. Charles, was charged at 12:44 a.m. Jan. 19 with criminal damage to property.

Possession of a controlled substance

• Bradley Lewis Jarm, 37, of the 500 block of Prairie Street, St. Charles, was charged at 7:41 p.m. Jan. 6 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, following too closely while driving and driving on a suspended, revoked or cancelled license.

• Jack Herbert Caruso, 19, of the 100 block of Carrol Road, St. Charles, was charged at 10:56 p.m. Jan. 15 with possession of a controlled substance.

DUI

Michael Andrew Cholewiak, 21, of the 100 block of Brookside Drive, Glendale Heights, was charged at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane use.