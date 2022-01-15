Sugar Grove Police Reports: Nov. 4-24

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Andrew M. Moyer, 27, of the 200 block of Morrow Street, Somonauk, was charged Nov. 23 with possession of marijuana by a driver and speeding over the limit by 21-25 miles an hour. Police noticed an orange Mitsubishi traveling 41 miles an hour in a 20-mph zone going north on Camp Dean Road south of Granart Road shortly before 3:30 p.m., the report stated.

• Two wedding bands and an engagement ring valued together at $3,000 were reported stolen Nov. 24 from a house in the 300 block of Mallard Lane. The owner said the rings were kept in a bedroom dresser drawer and no one has seen them since July, and surveillance video does not show anyone in the second floor bedroom, the report stated.

• Lakeisha N. Horn, 29, of the 1400 block of Twombly Road, DeKalb, was charged Nov. 18 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, no insurance, no valid driver’s license, improper turn at an intersection and improper lane use. Police were notified shortly after noon about a blue Ford SUV “all over the lane,” the report stated.

• Amarius C. Tennial, 19, of the 00 block of Barn Swallow Court, Aurora, was charged Nov. 15 with speeding 73 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone and driving without insurance. Police also confiscated an Indiana driver’s license in his possession which Tennial admitted to using in order to buy alcohol while out of state this weekend, the report stated.

• Andrew J. DeMars, 27, of the 00 block of South Barton Trail, Batavia, was charged Nov. 4 with illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, driving without insurance and driving with expired registration. According to the report, police noticed his vehicle because of the expired registration. Police found four Fireball one-shooter bottles that were open and empty, as well as a small marijuana joint in a box in the center console, the report stated. The registration was expired since July 2019.

• Juan C. Garcia-Mancera, 32, of the 1300 block of Monomoy Street, Aurora, was charged Nov. 7 with possession of alcohol as a passenger in a vehicle. According to reports, police stopped the driver,

Maria E. Loza-Hernandez, 48, of the same address, at midnight for having tinted tail lamp lenses, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance. The passenger appeared intoxicated and police observed a partially filled large bottle of unsealed vodka on the rear floorboard behind the driver’s seat, the report stated.