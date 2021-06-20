Geneva police reports for: June 1-16

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

These are the latest Geneva police reports:

• Tamara Hillsman-Smith, 21, of the 0-10 block of Simpson Street, Geneva, was charged June 1 with two counts of domestic battery. According to police reports, she allegedly punched, scratched and hit the victim on the arms, face, nose, back, hand and wrist.

• Lee A. Sanders, 25, of the 1300 block of West 108th Street, Chicago, was charged June 15 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, driving with a revoked license and driving too fast for conditions. Sanders also had two Kane County warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic offenses, the report stated.

• Hunter M. Vogl, 19, of the 300 block of West Street, Geneva, was charged June 16 with theft of one pack of Marlboro Red cigarettes, valued at $9 from Amoco Pride, 1166 E. State St. According to reports, the store clerk saw him take the cigarettes and confronted him that she had him on camera; Vogl gave the cigarettes back and remained while she called police. Vogl told police he was not old enough to buy cigarettes; police issued him an ordinance ticket and released him, reports stated.