History and food make Whiskey Bend gastropub a destination in St. Charles

Whiskey Bend, a gastropub at 222 W. Main St. in St. Charles, pays homage to a section of the turn-of-the-20th-century trolley system that connected Elgin, St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia and Aurora. (Colm Headley)

Legend holds that as the trolley proceeded south from Main Street onto Third Street, headed toward Geneva, travelers hurriedly hopped off and on to clang shots of whiskey at a section of nearby saloons.

Legend holds that as the trolley proceeded south from Main Street onto Third Street, headed toward Geneva, travelers hurriedly hopped off and on to clang shots of whiskey at a section of nearby saloons.

In modern times, the gastropub, situated at the site of the former Pub 222 at 222 W. Main St., is a destination in any weather, with separate outdoor patios ready for both warm and cold temperatures. The attraction, meanwhile, is apparent year-round.

“We find there’s a lot of folks who drink whiskey,” owner Colm Headley said. “We have a big following, and obviously it’s whiskey-oriented because of the name.”

Visitors to the Whiskey Bend website, www.whiskeybendstc.com, could adjust their browser zoom level to 25% and still have to page down for a spell.

Whiskey Bend offers selections under six headings – American bourbon, American rye, scotch, Canadian, Irish and world – as well as options for flights.

“We have a wide variety; we have 135 whiskeys on our shelves, all kinds of different stuff from around the world,” Headley said. “We’ve got a big portfolio of whiskey, and that’s predominantly what we sell is whiskey and cocktails.”

Headley, who also is part of the ownership group at The Office, down the way at 201 E. Main St., says he works to keep different feels at the establishments.

The Office has a more lounge-like vibe, while Whiskey Bend suggests a slightly more reflective drinking and dining experience.

Patrons who congregate near the back bar, original to the building and constructed in 1902, Headley said, figure to find a site that offers even more to ponder. History buffs will note the back bar to be the only holdover from the Pub 222 incarnation.

“It’s completely refurbished from the old place,” Headley said.

Led by head chef Scott Nickell, whose past stops include Preservation restaurant in Geneva, the kitchen changes its menu twice a year.

Offerings include entrees, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads and appetizers.

While the 222 Burger fixes an eye on nostalgia with its name and at least one ingredient – whiskey maple glaze alongside an 8-ounce patty, smoked mayo, pepper Jack cheese, pulled pork and frizzled onion – Headley said visitors are especially fond of two types of more modern cuisine.

The Southern Style Poutine is prepared with homemade pimento cheese sauce and chicken andouille sausage gravy, and the Seared Tuna Crudo (read: raw seafood) is served with citrus ponzu, fried shishito peppers and Asian slaw.

Whiskey Bend also serves beer, seltzers, cocktails and wines, but odds are there’s a whiskey recommendation to accompany your food of choice.

And what’s all the better? There’s no rush to hop back on a trolley or into the car.

“We’re looking forward to a strong year,” Headley said.