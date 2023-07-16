Campton Hills approve interim police chief appointment after closed session meeting

CAMPTON HILLS – The Campton Hills Village Board voted to approve the appointment of Sgt. James Levand as interim police chief after 2 1/2 hours in closed session Friday night.

The board met in a special meeting. According to the agenda, they were also going to act on a human resources matter separate from affirming Levand’s appointment – but trustees took no action.

Police Chief Steven Millar was put on paid administrative leave July 6 and village administrative assistant Dorothea Stipetic was put on paid leave July 12.

Millar was put on indefinite leave amid a State Police investigation.

Village President Barbara Wojnicki said she put Stipetic on leave July 12 for the rest of the week following a screaming match between Stipetic and a village contractor.

Wojnicki said Stipetic would be back at work Monday.

Wojnicki said Stipetic wanted to get a battery from the chief’s office for her computer mouse. But the contractor, who was installing air conditioning in Village Hall, would not let her in due to the State Police investigation.

Stipetic did not respond to emails or a voicemail seeking comment.

Through an attorney, Millar issued a statement that the claims against him are “unsubstantiated and politically motivated.”

The Village Board is scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but the agenda is not yet posted.