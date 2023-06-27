Kane Judge DiGiovanni appointed to fill Hudson vacancy as at-large 16th Circuit Judge

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Kane County Associate Judge Kimberly DiGiovanni to the position of At-Large Circuit Judge, taking the seat of the late judge Donald Hudson on the 16th Circuit. Hudson died in April.

An at-large judge covers the entire circuit rather than a smaller sub-circuit.

Appointed as a 16th Judicial Circuit associate judge in November 2022, DiGiovanni currently is assigned to Aurora Branch Court, according to a news release.

“I would like to thank Justice [Elizabeth] Rochford and the Illinois Supreme Court for their unanimous appointment of me to Circuit Judge in Kane County,” DiGiovanni said in the release.

“I am especially honored to be filling the seat of the late Justice Donald Hudson. When I began my legal career in 2002, I worked with him as a law clerk. His standing in our legal community set a high bar for professionalism and commitment to the law that I promise to continue,” DiGiovanni said in the release.

Before becoming an associate judge, DiGiovanni was an Assistant State’s Attorney for the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. In 2007, she opened the Law Office of Kim M. DiGiovanni, LTD, where she practiced family law and served as a guardian ad litem, until taking the bench in 2022, according to the release.

Rochford said in the release that DiGiovanni “has distinguished herself as an associate judge and has previous experience as a practitioner in criminal and family law.”

“She has also demonstrated a commitment to legal, judicial, and community service throughout her career,” Rochford said in the release.