Two Kane attorneys chosen as associate judges

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Two attorneys have been appointed as associate judges for the Kane County 16th Circuit, Kimberly DiGiovanni and William Engerman, officials announced in a news release.

DiGiovanni was a prosecutor who went into private practice as a member of the Law Offices of Kim DiGiovanni, LTD, and Engerman was a prosecutor in the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. He was deputy chief of the Criminal Division and head of the Major Crimes Unit.

DiGiovanni and Engerman received the most votes from 16th Judicial Circuit judges, qualifying them to fill the positions left by the elevation of Circuit Judge Julio Cesar Valdez from an associate judge – following Judge John Noverini’s retirement – and the death of Associate Judge William Parkhurst in August.

DiGiovanni expressed gratitude after learning she was selected to serve as an associate judge.

“I can’t wait to begin working with this amazing group of people who I will learn so much from,” DiGiovanni stated in the release.

Prior to earning her juris doctorate from DePaul Law School in 2003, DiGiovanni was a judicial law clerk for the 16th Judicial Circuit and also served as an assistant Kane County state’s attorney.

In addition to her law practice, DiGiovanni served as special counsel for the Aurora, Elgin and East Dundee and was responsible for the prosecution of their DUI cases.

Prosecutor William Engerman was appointed as an Associate Judge in Kane County’s 16th Circuit. (Photo provided by Kane County Court Services)

Her background includes family law and guardian ad litem, the release stated.

DiGiovanni lives in the area with her family and dogs and travels in her spare time.

Engerman earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and, in 1988, earned his juris doctorate from American University, Washington College of Law.

He started his law career in Maryland, then moved to Chicago where he worked for Borovsky & Ehrlich and the Law Offices of Robert D. Kuzas before moving on to an assistant state’s attorney position with Kane County from 2001-2008 and then again from 2011 to present.

“I am humbled by my selection as an associate judge and look forward to continue serving the citizens of Kane County in this new position,” Engerman stated in the release.

Engerman lives locally with his wife, Amy, their daughter Tess, and their beloved dog Huey. In his spare time, Engerman plays drums for the local band Shoop Dogs.

Chief Judge Clint Hull stated in the release that he had the utmost confidence in the selection of attorneys DiGiovanni and Engerman for the associate judge vacancies.

“While the passing of Judge Parkhurst makes this a difficult time for all of us here at the 16th Judicial Circuit, we are eager for attorneys DiGiovanni and Engerman to help us continue Judge Parkhurst’s legacy of excellence on the bench,” Hull stated in the release.