Swedish Day Midsummer Festival features Viking ship, maypole celebration in Geneva

Visitors to Geneva Sunday had a chance to channel their inner Viking during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park.
The festival celebrates the Scandinavian celebration of Midsommar, the longest day of the year.
It hardly seemed like a long day to visitors, who enjoyed hourly Viking ship tours, storytelling, dancing, kids’ games, an arts and crafts fair, a maypole celebration, live music and carnival games.
Guests were able to enjoy ethnic food, including Swedish pancakes, a meatball dinner, herring dinner, sloppy Joes, cardamom coffee cake, tarts and more.
Note: This event was not affiliated with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Swedish Days Festival, which begins on Wednesday, June 21.
