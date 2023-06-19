Swedish Day Midsummer Festival features Viking ship, maypole celebration in Geneva

Visitors to Geneva Sunday had a chance to channel their inner Viking during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park.

A group takes a tour of Geneva's Famous 1893 Viking Ship during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park in Geneva Sunday. (Patrick Kunzer for Daily Herald)

The festival celebrates the Scandinavian celebration of Midsommar, the longest day of the year.

Visiting from St. Louis, Kristine Mothershead -- along with daughter Sasha Mothershead and husband Lenny Jones -- don Viking gear for a photo op during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park in Geneva Sunday. "I'm originally from Geneva, so this is great," Jones said. (Patrick Kunzer for Daily Herald )

It hardly seemed like a long day to visitors, who enjoyed hourly Viking ship tours, storytelling, dancing, kids’ games, an arts and crafts fair, a maypole celebration, live music and carnival games.

Charlie Naugle, 5, of Winfield tosses axes during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park in Geneva Sunday. (Patrick Kunzer for Daily Herald)

Guests were able to enjoy ethnic food, including Swedish pancakes, a meatball dinner, herring dinner, sloppy Joes, cardamom coffee cake, tarts and more.

Note: This event was not affiliated with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Swedish Days Festival, which begins on Wednesday, June 21.

