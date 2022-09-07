Three seats open for St. Charles Park District Board in spring election

Three seats will be open for candidates seeking election to the office of Commissioner of the St. Charles Park District Board at the Consolidated Election on April 4, 2023.

According to a news release, candidate materials are now available at Baker Community Center, located at 101 South Second St., St. Charles, during normal business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.

Candidates may begin circulating petitions Sept. 20. Petitions should be filed with Board Secretary Peggy McCarthy at Baker Community Center, 101 South Second St., St. Charles between Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. and Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.

Park Board commissioners do not receive any compensation and serve four-year terms. Commissioners are expected to serve on committees and attend a minimum of two to three meetings each month. In addition, commissioners are assigned to represent the park district as liaisons to various not-for-profit groups and organizations, the release stated.

Candidates who seek office are urged to consult with an attorney on specific questions they might have. Information is also available online at www.elections.il.gov or by calling the State Board of Elections at 217-782-4141.