Kane County property taxes due June 1

KANE COUNTY – Kane County Treasurer Michael Kilbourne is reminding residents that the first installment of the real estate tax bill is due on or before June 1, while the second installment is due on or before Sept. 1, according to a news release.

Tax bills are expected to be mailed out next week, but residents can view and print their tax bills at KaneCountyTreasurer.org beginning at noon on April 26.

Residents can pay online at KaneCountyTreasurer.org. There is no fee for an e-check payment. There are convenience fees for credit card (2.35%) and debit card (1.15%) payments.

Residents can mail a check with a payment coupon, or drop the check with payment coupon in the drive-up payment drop box that is located behind Building A at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva. The drop box is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Many Kane County banks will accept on-time payments at their drive-up facilities if accompanied with a payment coupon. A list of participating banks can be found at KaneCountyTreasurer.org.

Payments also may be made at the Kane County Treasurer’s office during regular business hours.