St. Charles, Hampshire schools remain on state’s COVID-19 youth outbreak list

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s April 8 COVID-19 school outbreak list has two Kane County schools, the same as the April 1 list.

There are no new schools on the April 8 list.

Like the April 1 list, the two schools on this week’s list are Bell Graham Elementary School in St. Charles, with fewer than five cases among staff and students with the classroom as the source of exposure, and Hampshire High School, with fewer than five cases among students with the classroom as the source of exposure.

IDPH updates the school outbreak list every Friday.

IDPH considers a school outbreak as “multiple cases comprising at least 10% of students, teachers, or staff within a core group or at least three cases within a specified core group. A core group means only those individuals who were together during an exposure period.”

According to the IDPH, the school outbreak data “includes entries elicited from cases opened within the previous 30 days from date of update.”

There were 56 new youth cases reported in Kane County between March 27 and April 2, the latest data available. That’s down from 107 new youth cases reported between March 20 and 26, and 86 new youth cases reported between March 13 an 19.



















