St. Charles City Council appoints new ethics advisor, liquor control commission member

The St. Charles City Council has appointed K. Austin Zimmer to the position of Ethics Advisor and Vicki Spellman to the Liquor Control Commission.

At Mayor Lora Vitek’s recommendation, City Council members at last week’s meeting approved the appointment of Zimmer in an agreement with Del Galdo Law Group, LLC.

According to St. Charles city code, the role of the Ethics Advisor is to provide guidance to the officers and employees of the city concerning the interpretation of and compliance with local and state ethics laws, as well as perform duties delegated by the mayor and City Council.

Zimmer is Senior Partner at Del Galdo Law Group and will have primary responsibility for the city’s matters, though the firm will also represent the city and assign other staff to assist, according to the agreement.

Per the agreement, the St. Charles will pay Zimmer $225 per hour for services rendered and $75 per hour for services performed by paralegals and law clerks of the firm, in addition to various expenses incurred by the firm while representing the city.

At the same meeting, council members without opposition approved Spellman’s appointment as a Liquor Control Commission member.

Spellman will serve a term ending April 30, 2025. The Liquor Control Commission considers alcohol, tobacco and massage license issues within the city.