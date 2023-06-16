Four St. Charles middle school students receive annual American Legion Award

Four St. Charles eighth graders received the American Legion Award during ceremonies at both Wredling and Thompson middle schools.

According to a news release, American Legion Post 342 member Robert Altergott presented Wredling students Ella Joy Won and Alex Spirizzi with the award. Eighth grade students Jesse Schiltz and Gretchen Erwin from Thompson Middle School also received the award.

Gretchen Erwin, a student at Thompson Middle School, is one of four St. Charles middle school students to receive the American Legion Award. (St. Charles School District)

The American Legion Award has been presented to local students since 1926. It is intended to honor students who reflect positive character traits and citizenship. The award is given to two 8th graders at each school who demonstrate courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service, according to the release.