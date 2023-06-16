June 16, 2023
Four St. Charles middle school students receive annual American Legion Award

By Shaw Local News Network
Left to right Tim Loversky, principal of Wredling Middle School , recipient Ella Joy Won, American Legion Post 342 member Robert Altergott, and recipient Alex Spizziri.

Four St. Charles eighth graders received the American Legion Award during ceremonies at both Wredling and Thompson middle schools.

According to a news release, American Legion Post 342 member Robert Altergott presented Wredling students Ella Joy Won and Alex Spirizzi with the award. Eighth grade students Jesse Schiltz and Gretchen Erwin from Thompson Middle School also received the award.

Gretchen Erwin, a student at Thompson Middle School, is one of four St. Charles middle school students to receive the American Legion Award.

The American Legion Award has been presented to local students since 1926. It is intended to honor students who reflect positive character traits and citizenship. The award is given to two 8th graders at each school who demonstrate courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service, according to the release.

Jesse Schiltz, a student at Thompson Middle School, received the American Legion Award in May 2023. (Left to right: Ben, Jesse and Kathy Schiltz)

