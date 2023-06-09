North Aurora man charged in theft of Papa John’s pizza sign

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A North Aurora man was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and theft after he allegedly followed a Papa John’s pizza delivery driver, yelled at him and stole the magnetic pizza sign from his car, according to police reports and court records.

Derek R. Baston, 47, of the 500 block of Cherrywood Drive, North Aurora, was charged on June 3, records show.

Deputies were called to the Geneva Park District’s Mill Creek Pool, 39W125 S. Mill Creek Drive, Blackberry Township shortly before 7 p.m. to answer a report of road rage and the theft of a pizza delivery sign, valued at $75.

The delivery driver told deputies a black Chevrolet pickup – the driver later identified as Baston – began following him closely while on his delivery route, with Baston continually holding down his horn, reports stated.

Baston’s 2015 Chevrolet Silverado followed the pizza driver as he turned down various streets in the Mill Creek subdivision in Blackberry Township near Geneva, the report stated.

The pickup truck followed the pizza driver to the Mill Creek Pool, which was the delivery location for a child’s birthday party, the report stated.

Once he parked, Baston came out of his truck and “approached (the delivery driver) in an aggressive manner,” the report stated. “(The pizza driver) advised that he was scared and did not hear what Derek was saying as he continued to approaching … while aggressively pointing his finger in (the pizza driver’s) face.”

As Baston continued to approach, the pizza driver kept backing up until they were two feet apart and the pizza driver was afraid of being hit, the report stated.

The pizza driver separated himself from Baston to deliver the pizza to the party, the report stated.

It is believed that during this time, Baston removed the Papa John’s magnetic delivery sign from the driver’s car, the report stated.

The driver asked Baston for the sign back, the report stated.

“Derek stated no along with expletives directed at (the pizza driver),” the report stated.

By this time, witnesses called 911. Deputies arrived and found the pizza sign in the cabin of Baston’s pickup, the report stated.

The pizza driver said he wanted to sign complaints against Baston, the report stated.

Witnesses corroborated the pizza driver’s account. A nearby resident told deputies he saw a black pickup truck deliberately following the pizza delivery driver, the report stated.

Baston would not talk to deputies, but requested a supervisor. A sergeant arrived on scene, as requested, the report stated.

The sergeant attempted to answer Baston’s questions, but Baston was “primarily focused on insulting responding officers,” the report stated.

Theft of the pizza sign is a Class A misdemeanor, is the most serious charge against Baston, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500, if convicted.

The other two charges are Class C misdemeanors, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,500, if convicted.

Baston posted $135 bail, or 10% of the $1,350 bond that was set.

His attorney, Gary Johnson, said he had no comment.

Baston has had similar charges filed against him, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge on Feb. 26, 2021, in a plea agreement in which he was sentenced to 12 months of supervision, 30 hours of community service and paid a fine of $544, court records show.

Baston pleaded guilty to an ordinance violation in Batavia for disorderly conduct on Sept. 27, 2016. He was sentenced to three months of supervision and paid a fine of $185, records show.