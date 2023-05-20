Geneva massage therapist charged in sexual assault, abuse of client

GENEVA – A massage therapist at a Geneva spa was charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and six counts of criminal sexual abuse, according to police and court records.

Robert C. Siletzky, 41, of the 500 block of Carriage Drive, West Chicago, was charged May 11 stemming from actions during a massage that allegedly occurred on Sept. 9, 2021 at Hand & Stone Massage and Spa, 1416 S. Randall Road, Geneva, records show.

The victim told police she had a membership at the spa and scheduled a 50-minute massage at 4 p.m., according to police reports.

She was nude but covered by a privacy sheet, the report stated.

The victim described herself to police “as being in a ‘twilight’ state where she was in a deep state of relaxation with her eyes closed but not asleep,” about 35 minutes into the massage, according to police reports.

The victim alleged that Siletzky touched and sexually assaulted her during the massage, but that she “was confused … and in a state of disbelief. (She) felt shocked and ‘frozen’ and did not say anything to (him) about his conduct,” the police report stated.

“Towards the end of the massage, Siletzky commented about the stiffness in her neck. (She) stated she was lying there with her eyes wide open and she was just trying to ‘cope’ with the situation,” the report stated.

Siletzky’s attorney David Camic said, “We are carefully reviewing the facts and the charging documents as well as all the physical attributes at Hand & Stone and we plan a robust defense.”

Hand & Stone officials did not return messages seeking comment.

Police interviewed an employee who was working that day, who said she observed that the victim “looked very tense and unhappy to (the employee) as most clients are more relaxed after a massage,” the report stated.

The four criminal sexual assault charges, which are Class 1 felonies, are the most serious that Siletzky faces, punishable by four to 15 years in prison, fines up to $25,000, or a term of 48 months of probation, if convicted.

Records show Siletzky posted $4,000 bail or 10% of a $40,000 bond that was set. His next court date is May 24.