Campton Township man charged with felony aggravated domestic battery

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Campton Township man was charged with two counts of felony aggravated domestic battery strangulation when the victim tried to leave after an offer to fight, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

Kevin M. Cunningham, 59, of the 2N900 block of Bowgren Drive, Campton Township, was also charged Jan. 16 with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, records show.

Deputies were called to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva about 8:30 p.m. regarding the incident, according to sheriff’s reports.

The victim told deputies that he cursed at Cunningham after Cunningham asked about him being unemployed – an ongoing sore subject between them – and then Cunningham asked if he wanted to fight, the report stated.

The victim stated he did not intend to fight because Cunningham is much bigger than he is, so he got up to leave. And as he approached the side door of the Bowgren Drive residence, Cunningham grabbed him by the neck with both hands causing him to have trouble breathing and to lose consciousness, the report stated.

The victim loosened Cunningham’s grip with his left hand, but then Cunningham kicked him in the legs, causing him to fall, along with Cunningham on top of him, the report stated.

The victim told deputies that “he felt a pop on his left knee which caused (him) to yell, Kevin eventually got off,” the report stated.

The victim was able to walk to his vehicle and began driving to Delnor but the leg pain was too great and he had to pull over, the report stated. Another family member drove the victim to Delnor, reports stated.

Cunningham told deputies that when the victim cursed at him, he demanded that the victim leave; and that there was no physical contact between them, the victim just fell, injuring himself, the report stated.

Cunningham’s attorney, Charles Ogan, said, “The case is pending, so no comment at this point.”

The most serious charges are the two counts of aggravated domestic battery strangulation, Class 2 felonies, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000 or up to 48 months of probation, if convicted.

Cunningham was released on a personal recognizance bond and is to appear in court again on Feb 15.