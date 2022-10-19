Geneva man charged with felony domestic battery

GENEVA – A Geneva man was charged with felony aggravated domestic battery for allegedly putting the victim in a choke hold and interfering with normal breathing, according to police reports and court records.

Alan Celaya, 26, of the 100 block of Aberdeen Court, Geneva, was also charged Oct. 14 with two counts of domestic battery and one count of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, all misdemeanors, according to police and court records.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., police were called to the Aberdeen Court address where Celaya explained he and the victim were in a dating relationship for approximately three years, the report stated.

She was sitting the front passenger seat of a car in the visitors’ area of Aberdeen Court and they became involved in a verbal argument that escalated, the report stated.

She attempted to leave and Celaya allegedly put his arms around her waist to stop her from getting out of the vehicle, and when she tried to pull away, his hands and arms moved up around her chest area, the report stated.

“At this time, (she) bit Celaya’s left arm in two (2) places causing two (2) minor abrasions,” the report stated.

“Celaya later admitted that he placed his arms around (her) neck as she was attempting to exit the vehicle,” the report stated. “Celaya also admitted that he took possession of her cellular phone to prevent her from calling his parents and calling police to report the domestic violence after he had released her.”

The victim told police that when his grip tightened around her throat area “she struggled to breath(e) and that her normal breathing was inhibited,” the report stated.

When she reached for her cell phone, Celaya allegedly grabbed it and threw it outside the vehicle to prevent her from contacting his parents or police, the report stated.

Celaya was released after posting $2,000 bail, or 10% of the $20,000 bond that was set, court records show. The terms of his release include that he is not to contact the victim, nor go to her address, and that he not possess firearms or dangerous weapons and surrender any that he owns, records show.

Aggravated domestic battery is a Class 2 felony, punishable by to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or a term of 48 months of probation, if convicted.

Celaya is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 21 for plea setting.

Celaya’s public defender did not return a voice mail message seeking comment.