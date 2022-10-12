Kane deputies’ traffic stop lands West Chicago man in jail on felony warrants

SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP – A West Chicago man, wanted on multiple warrants including one from Kane County for escaping or violating electronic home monitoring and burglary, was caught after being stopped for driving at night without tail lights on, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

Deputies on patrol at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 10 on Route 47 south of Waubonsee Drive in Sugar Grove Township pulled over a red Honda Civic traveling north without the required tail lights illuminated, the report stated.

The driver, Joel Yepiz, 42, of the 1N300 block of Route 59, West Chicago, was also wanted nationwide out of Kane County for burglary and from the Aurora Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a revoked license, the report stated.

Deputies also issued a warning to Yepiz for driving without lights when required.

Yepiz is being held in the Kane County jail on $83,500 bond on charges of burglary, criminal trespass to land, escape-violation of the electronic monitoring and driving with a revoked license, records show.

Yepiz is to appear in court Friday on the electronic monitoring charge; and on Oct. 27 on the two felony burglary charges and the misdemeanor criminal trespass charge, court records show.

The burglary charges are Class 2 felonies, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or a sentence of up to 48 months of probation, if convicted.