June 29, 2022
Kane Sheriff investigating blown up mailbox in Aurora Township

By Shaw Local News Network
Kane County Sheriff's detectives are seeking information about an incident in which a mailbox in Aurora Township was blown up early Tuesday morning. Attached is a photo of the suspect captured by the home's doorbell system.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a mailbox in the 600 block of Gilbert Terrace in Aurora Township was blown up early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a blown up mailbox that was attached to the home. Deputies found that the mailbox was blown up by an unknown explosive device.

The home had a doorbell system that was able to record the suspect, who appears to be a male in his late teens. He had run from the area prior to the explosion, the release stated.

Detectives, as well as the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to call detectives at 630-444-1103. Tips can also be submitted through the Kane County app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play, the release stated.