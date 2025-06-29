Geneva author’s novel recounts political reality for Texas public school teachers

Geneva author Ellen Jo Ljung, (right) signs a copy of her first novel, 'Caught in the Crossfire,' for Vadie Schultz, (far left) on Saturday, June 28, at Harvey's Tales in Geneva. She also signed a book for Cristine Clemente Dos Santos (center) of Geneva. Ljung's book is about a progressive teacher who lands in the middle of Texas politics in the 2022-23 school year. (Brenda Schory)

Texas House Bill 3979, which went into effect in September 2021, targeted social studies curriculums in public schools.

It declared that, “a teacher may not be compelled to discuss a particular current event or widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.”

And so, based on the real-life struggles of Texas public school teachers, Ellen Jo Ljung (pronounced Young), a Geneva resident and herself a retired teacher, created Claire Peters to tell the story in her first novel, “Caught in the Crossfire.”

A small group joined her Saturday outside on the patio at Geneva bookstore Harvey’s Tales, to hear the opening chapter and get signed copies.

“It’s based on real events. She is fiction,” Ljung said, referring to Claire Peters. “What happens to her is fiction. But everything is based on headlines and articles.”

As she began setting the scene before reading from the book, more people gathered, despite the sun and 92-degree heat.

Claire Peters leaves Connecticut for Austin because of her husband’s job offer, Ljung said.

“And they end up in a very conservative district. ... And she can’t be herself,” Ljung said. “And the idea behind the book came out of my education blog. The more I read about this happening to teachers in Texas, in Florida and other states, the more I felt frustrated that the blog was not enough. And Claire just came to me one day and said, ‘Tell my story.’”

Claire was called into the principal’s office.

“Mrs. Peters,” he said. “I assume you know why you are here.”

“I don’t, Mr. Mitchell. Is there a problem?” Claire replied.

“Do you have any idea how many phone calls I’ve fielded about your inappropriate conversations with students? ... Isn’t it true that you talked with your students about the shooting of that young man in San Antonio last week?”

Claire said she responded when a student asked her about it.

“Parents are complaining that you stood up for the young man,” Mr. Mitchell said. “Is it true that you asked them if they thought the officer was wrong to shoot? That young men of color are more apt to be shot?”

“He was just sitting in his car when the officer shot him,” Claire said. “Surely, the stats speak for themselves.”

“They do not, Mrs. Peters,” Mr. Mitchell said. “Our students had nothing to do with this incident, and our parents don’t want their children to be made to feel bad. ... You’ve overstepped. You need to stick to the curriculum. Leave the parenting to the parents. That will be all.”

Several in the crowd gathered on the patio were retired teachers themselves: Vadie Schultz, and Diana Staffen, both of Geneva and taught in Wheaton-Warrenville District 200; and Candace Moline, also of Geneva, who taught second grade in St. Charles District 303.

“Teaching was a wonderful career,” Moline said. “I loved my D-303 students. On the occasions when there were issues, they stemmed from parents or administrators.”

Ljung, who taught at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, is also the author of two textbooks about teaching writing and a memoir, “Tales Told Out of School.”

Ljung is also an organizer of the local Hands Off! and No Kings rallies through We Can Lead Change Fox Valley.

“Caught in the Crossfire” is available at Harvey’s Tales, 216 James St., Geneva, and will be available July 15 in Florida, Utah, California, Oregon, New York – and, of course, Texas.