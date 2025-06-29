St. Charles IT firm Teqworks announces move

Teqworks, a St. Charles-based IT services and consulting business, has announced a move to a new space at 3815 E. Main St., Suite D.

The move “allows for more growth, community, involvement and customer satisfaction,” the company said in a news release.

Teqworks completed the move in May, and co-founder and CEO Matt Sidman said in the release he thinks the decorative touches of the new space ensured that “culture came first.”

“With our colors and the signage on the walls, with our great core values wall, which we’re very proud of, it allowed us to move in here and feel like it was ours from the minute we got here,” Sidman said.

The relocation was completed in four days with the help of MK Movers and the staff.

“We’re growing, we’re expanding, we’re excited,” operations manager Sara Ehler said in the release. “We want to be available

and open for the community as well.”

On June 24, Teqworks hosted “Rise & Network,” a business networking event organized by the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce. Such an event could not have occurred in the company’s former offices, Sidman said.

Teqworks was voted the Best IT Service in Kane County for the second year in a row by the 2025 Kane County Best of the Fox Readers’ Choice Awards. Sidman said the new office will allow for continued high-level service with an expansion of qualified personnel.

“We know our clients want really, really, really good service,” Sidman said. “That’s why we hire really, really, really good people who do that first.”

More information is available by emailing info@teqworks.com.