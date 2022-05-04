Batavia Twp. woman charged with DUI

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Batavia Township woman was charged with driving under the influence after she crashed into a mailbox, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

Barbara A. Treiber, 74, of the 38W400 block of Partridge Road, Batavia Township, was charged April 26 with driving under the influence, improper lane use, disobeying a stop sign and failure to report damage, according to police reports and charging documents.

Sheriff’s deputies received a driving complaint shortly after 6:30 p.m. that a black 2018 Ford Explorer was being driven all over the road and disobeying traffic control devices in the area of Main Street and Wenmoth Road, the report stated.

Witnesses told deputies they saw Treiber strike a mailbox on Wenmoth Road and nearly go into the ditch, the report stated.

Deputies arrived at her home to find her laying on the ground, unable to get up with blood coming from the back of her head, the report stated.

“She told me she had three alcoholic drinks in total prior to driving,” the report stated. “She could not stand or walk on her own and had to be assisted to a nearby chair. … She could not remember how she had fallen to the ground. … She admitted to driving the vehicle and was coming from a bar in DeKalb. She became emotional after explaining that her husband had recently passed away.”

Treiber was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva because of the injury to her head, the report stated.

Blood serum results showed that her blood alcohol content was 0.242%, but she refused to provide a breath sample or to answer any more questions, the report stated.

Treiber was released on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond, with the terms requiring that she not commit any other criminal offenses, court records show.

Treiber is to appear in court June 1.

Treiber did not return a voice mail message seeking comment. Court records did not list an attorney of record for her.