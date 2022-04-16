Geneva man charged with felony domestic battery

A Geneva man was charged with felony domestic battery due to a prior conviction of violating an order of protection, according to Geneva police reports and court records.

Shawn G. Strahota, 38, of the 2000 block of Pepper Valley Drive, Geneva, was charged April 7, stemming from an incident that occurred the day before, police and court records show.

Police were called to a apartment building in the 2100 block of Pepper Valley Drive address at 7:45 a.m. where the victim said Strahota engaged her in arguments starting at about midnight and constantly yelled at her until she locked herself in a separate bedroom, the report stated.

At 7:30 a.m., she packed a bag, put her car keys in the front pocket of her hooded sweatshirt and tried to leave, the report stated.

“(The victim) stated when Strahota noticed she was leaving, he reached into the pocket and removed the car keys and when she attempted to get the car keys from her, he forcefully pushed her to the ground, exited the apartment, got into her vehicle and drove off,” according to the report.

Strahota was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered not to have any contact with the victim or at the victim’s apartment building, court records show.

Strahota is charged with a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Court records show Strahota pleaded guilty to two counts of violating an order of protection on June 17, 2021. He served two days in jail and was placed on a conditional discharge for 12 months, until June 16, 2022, records show.

Strahota was also charged with two felony counts of driving with a suspended license on June 26, 2020, records show. He pleaded guilty and received a fine, 50 hours of community service, served nine days in jail and a 12-month conditional discharge until June 16, 2022, records show.

Strahota is scheduled to appear in court on April 29 on the current charge.

Strahota did not respond to a voicemail message seeking comment. He did not have an attorney of record listed in court documents.