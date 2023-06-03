Energie Salt Suite and Spiritual Boutique hosts grand opening events in Batavia this weekend

Energie Salt Suite and Spiritual Boutique is hosting several events to celebrate its grand opening in Batavia this weekend.

The business is located in the historic Newton House at 11 N. Route 31, Suite 115.

According to a press release from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, Energie offers salt suite retreat packages for individuals or groups of two to four people, where guests can engage in reiki energy healing, guided breathing exercises, meditation classes, sound healing and light therapy, with refreshments and small meals provided.

The grand-opening events began Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, meditation workshop and chocolate covered strawberries to celebrate the strawberry moon.

On Friday, the studio hosted a free happy hour in the salt suite followed by an Intro to Law of Attraction.

Energie will be at the Batavia Farmers Market Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and will host an open house at their new location from noon-2 p.m. On Saturday afternoon, the studio will host a hour-long holistic hemp healing class at 2 p.m., followed by a home meditation class at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, free events at Energie include a plant based breakfast and book reading from 11 a.m. to noon and a coffee and plant based cream making class from 12-1 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon, a medium will provide tarot card readings and consultations from 1-4 p.m. and a painting party from 4-6 p.m. Readings will cost $20 for 20 minutes and the painting party will cost $40. Guests must RSVP for both.

“We’ve come here from a desire to help people,” owner Renee Dee stated in the release. “While in a mental health crisis, it’s hard for people to find resources and to improve their mental health. We offer classes and modalities so you not only find alternative healing modalities but also find each other and help empower each other.”

Energie’s small event space is also available for corporate functions, weddings, parties, and more. Various free and fee-based events will be scheduled throughout the year to educate and inspire, according to the release.