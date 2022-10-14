Start Something Studio celebrates Batavia opening with ribbon cutting

Start Something Studio celebrated the opening of its space at 12 S. Van Buren St. in Batavia with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Owners Jamie Saam and Lisa Koivu designed the space to be a supporting environment for current entrepreneurs and those with ideas to thrive and grow, according to a news release from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with the owners, their families and members of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce and Batavia MainStreet.

Start Something Studio’s mission is to move small business forward through honest, expert connections, advice and assistance. It is a women-owned digital marketing company and consultancy. Its services include web design, small business photo sessions, social media coaching and private event/party rental, the release stated.

More information about Start Something Studio can be found at startsomething.studio or by finding the studio on Facebook and Instagram. Contact Jamie or Lisa at info@startsomething.studio.